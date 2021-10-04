Police: UDF near Ohio State campus robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A United Dairy Farmers store near the Ohio State University campus was robbed Friday afternoon, according to police.
The UDF is located at 1680 North High Street.
Columbus police said a store employee confronted two men, who were suspected of shoplifting, outside the store around 2 p.m.
The suspects then pointed a gun at the employee before leaving the scene, police said.
No one was hurt.
Police did not have suspect details to release.
Ohio State issued a neighborhood safety notice because of the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.