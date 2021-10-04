Police: UDF near Ohio State campus robbed

Columbus police said a store employee confronted two shoplifting suspects outside the store around 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A United Dairy Farmers store near the Ohio State University campus was robbed Friday afternoon, according to police.

The UDF is located at 1680 North High Street.

Columbus police said a store employee confronted two men, who were suspected of shoplifting, outside the store around 2 p.m.

The suspects then pointed a gun at the employee before leaving the scene, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police did not have suspect details to release.

Ohio State issued a neighborhood safety notice because of the crime.