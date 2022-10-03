Police release video of shooting that killed 2 young siblings, 22-year-old man in search of info

New video released Thursday shows two suspects running up to the car and firing several rounds before running off.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have released footage of a shooting that killed two young siblings and a 22-year-old man in December in hopes someone will come forward with information.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal were the victims of a planned attack. The three were in a car when they were fatally shot on Dec. 7 outside the Winchester Lakes apartment complex.

"Today makes 93 days that I haven't seen my kids, took them to school, cooked for them. I've never been away from my children this long," said Brittany, the children's' mother.

"This is absolutely one of the most cowardly homicides I think I've dealt with," said lead Detective Terry Kelley, who explained the suspects waited until they had the advantage and the three victims were in the car before opening fire.

Police are searching for a dark 2010 Nissan Altima and a 2005-2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee with dark tinted windows believed to be connected to the suspects.

"What I'm looking for is somebody that has knowledge of this... that can look at that and not come forward amazes me," said Kelley. "That's the reason for the timing of this. I still need more."

Police originally believed Wade was the intended target. However, during a press conference on Dec. 14, Kelley said the children may have been targeted as well.

Kelley said investigators have gotten "considerably closer" in the case but are now looking for someone to come forward and confirm what they know. Kelley added investigators have several theories on possible motives, but nothing he can confirm.

Kelley has asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his personal number at 614-778-9706.