Police release photo of man who allegedly broke into vehicles at Hilliard fitness center

Hilliard police said the man seen in the Walmart surveillance photo broke into three vehicles at the Orangetheory Fitness center on Dec. 7.

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into three vehicles at a fitness center earlier this month.

On Dec. 7, police said three vehicles were broken into at the Orangetheory Fitness center at 3959 Britton Parkway.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday at the Walmart on Bethel Road.

Police said the suspect stole two credit cards from the break-ins. One credit card was used at Walmart while the other was used at the Walgreens store on North High Street in Columbus.

A tablet was also stolen from one of the vehicles, which was recovered in Pennsylvania.

This is not the first time vehicles parked at fitness centers in central Ohio have been broken. Three other Orangetheory Fitness centers and the Burn Boot Camp in New Albany were also targeted on Dec. 3.

Police did not provide information on whether the suspect in the Hilliard break-ins are related to the others.