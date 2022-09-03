Police release bodycam, dashcam footage of multi-county pursuit, standoff

Jeremy Reynolds, 31, allegedly led law enforcement on the chase Sunday around 1:10 p.m. when troopers tried to catch up to a suspected stolen vehicle.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ontario Police Department in Richland County released bodycam and dashcam footage from a multi-county pursuit, a stolen Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser and a standoff from Sunday.

Jeremy Reynolds, 31, allegedly led law enforcement on the chase Sunday around 1:10 p.m. when troopers tried to catch up to a suspected stolen vehicle.

OSHP said Reynolds hit several vehicles during the pursuit and the damage from those crashes caused the vehicle to break down in front of a home on Millsboro Road between Lexington-Springmill Road and Lexington-Ontario Road.

That's where bodycam footage from Ontario police shows a standoff between Reynolds and law enforcement begins.

The footage shows law enforcement had Reynolds boxed in for about 40 minutes before the smoke from the broken-down car allowed Reynolds to make an escape. Reynolds held the woman at gunpoint and also used her as a shield at times.

Law enforcement noticed Reynolds was trying to make his way for a trooper's patrol car. Audio from the bodycam footage revealed the law enforcement vehicles were not locked.

Police set up an angle in an attempt to shoot Reynolds, striking him twice. The wounds did not stop Reynolds as he was able to get into an OSHP cruiser and drive off from the scene with the woman in the back seat.

Reynolds stopped the patrol car on U.S. 30 near Township Road 1255 and carjacked a minivan, leading law enforcement on another chase.

That pursuit ended on State Route 511, south of County Road 30A when troopers intentionally hit the minivan on purpose. Reynolds was taken into custody.

Both Reynolds and the woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and are expected to be OK.

Reynolds has since been detained at the Richland County Jail.

The driver of the minivan was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.