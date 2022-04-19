x
Pregnant woman carjacked in Grove City, police say

Police said the carjacking happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near White Road and Hoover Road.
GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a vehicle that was carjacked from a pregnant woman on Tuesday.

The carjacking happened around 1:30 p.m. when the woman said she stopped at a stop sign on a side street near White Road and Hoover Road.

Police said a young male suspect opened the door and demanded the woman to get out of the vehicle. The woman got out and the suspect drove off in the vehicle.

The woman's vehicle is a red 2008 GMC Yukon with an Ohio license plate JFS 2446.

Police did not provide more details about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grove City police at 614-277-1710.

