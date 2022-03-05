Police: Person found shot to death in Hilltop alley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a person was found shot to death Saturday in an alley in the Hilltop neighborhood.
According to police, the person's body was found in an alley behind a home in the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue, just north of Fremont Street.
Police received a call at 7:54 a.m., and the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 a.m.
Police have not said whether the person was a man or woman.
There's currently no information about a suspect.
