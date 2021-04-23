Police: Ohio State student carjacked near campus

Columbus police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near West 9th Avenue and High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State student was carjacked near campus Friday night, according to a safety notice sent out by the university.

Police said an Ohio State student just got out of her car when the suspect, a female, came up to the student from behind and pulled her to the ground.

The suspect then took the student's car keys and stole the vehicle as two other unknown people got into the car, according to police.

The car is a white 2014 Kia Forte with an Ohio license plate of HAF-3876,

Police said the student reported minor injuries.