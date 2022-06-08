Police: Officer injured, suspect in custody following Columbus pursuit

Officers were called to the area of West Broad Street and West Park Avenue at 1:50 p.m. for a report of shots being fired at people, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer was injured and a suspect is in custody following a pursuit in Columbus on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area of West Broad Street and West Park Avenue in Franklinton at 1:50 p.m. for a report of shots being fired at people, according to Columbus Division of Police Sergeant James Fuqua.

Police pursued the suspect and officers used spike strips before the car stopped at Parsons and Reeb avenues.

An officer was injured while trying to detain the suspect, according to Fuqua. The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center and their condition was described as stable.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.