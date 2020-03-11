Police attempting to identify suspects accused of damaging disabled man's car during protest

On May 31, Eldon Hawkins drove to get dinner and flowers, and unknowingly drove to Broad and High, right into the group of protesters.

The Columbus Division of Police said they have identified several suspects accused of damaging a disabled man's vehicle during a protest earlier this year.

On May 31, Eldon Hawkins drove to get dinner and flowers, and unknowingly drove to Broad and High, right into the group of protesters.

Hawkins was quickly surrounded. He tried to back up to get out of the situation and bumped into a group of protesters.

That's when the crowd started attacking his car, with Eldon inside.

“I thought they were going to kill me,” Hawkins said.



People took bikes and other objects and smashed out the windows and hood of Hawkin’s car.

“When five or more people are engaging in this type of act, and it is so aggressive, that's what enhances it to a felony,” said Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua.

Columbus police have filed felony warrants for five people, and say three have extensive criminal backgrounds. They say there's a juvenile who is also involved.

“What you just witnesses was destruction, rioting. Looting, what you saw were criminal acts. There is nothing about protesting you just saw in those videos,” Fuqua said.