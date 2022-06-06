Police: Multiple guns fired in shooting that killed 2 teens in northeast Columbus

The shooting happened near the corner of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road Friday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are still searching for answers in the case of two teenagers who were shot and killed Friday night in northeast Columbus.

The shooting happened near the corner of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road.

A neighbor's surveillance camera picked up the sound of nearly a dozen shots being fired.

“I was inside on the couch with my dogs and I heard a bunch of pops, then almost banging noises. I wasn't real sure what it was. My first thought was that it was really early for fireworks,” Kate said.

Kate, who did not want her last name revealed, lives near where the shooting took place.

“We watched out the window of police administering CPR to the victim until he passed away,” Kate explained.

Columbus police said 15-year-old Mahky Andrews and 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell were meeting for an exchange Friday night. Police said they don't know why, but there were several shots fired from multiple guns.

One of the guns was recovered at the scene and officers found a magazine in a storm drain.

“When is it going to stop? When is enough going to be enough for the community to step in and take action? Calling a spade a spade, getting their freaking kids, knowing where they are, what they are doing,” said Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children co-founder Jaqueline Casimire.

Casimire said it's time to start holding people accountable.

“The community is not talking. The community is not saying Sam did it, Calvin did it, Tyrone did it. Once we start saying who did it, these kids will start thinking,” she said.