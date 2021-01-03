Police: Missing child, 6, killed and put into the Ohio River

Police are now working with trained searchers to find the child's body.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police in Ohio say a 6-year-old child who was reported missing is now believed to have been killed and put into the Ohio River.

Middletown police say in a release that many people came out to search for James Hutchinson early Sunday.

Investigators questioned the child's mother Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend James Hamilton.

The couple told police the boy was killed in Preble County, then brought back to Middletown and put into the river.

Police say Gosney and Hamilton have been charged.

Gosney, 29, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.