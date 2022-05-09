Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus

Police said the woman called 911 while she was still in the vehicle and the suspect was driving.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend.

Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in the middle of the road Sunday around 7:30 a.m. One of the callers said he fired a shot into the air in the area of South High and West Mound streets.

The man then approached the woman's car at a stop light at the intersection of Spring and North High streets.

Police said Roberson pounded on the hood of the woman's car and demanded she unlock it and let him in.

“The victim did, the individual got in the car and they started driving around downtown,” Columbus Police Commander Mark Denner said.

The woman called 911 while she was still in the car. Officers were able to arrest Roberson, according to police. Nobody was injured.

“They recovered a gun. They were able to have a safe and peaceful resolution to the incident. Now the investigation is on-going,” Denner said.

Denner said the woman did a great job calling 911 for help in the terrifying situation.

“This definitely brought her a lot of emotions, will definitely be something she will never forget,” Denner said.

For anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation Denner said the best thing to do is be aware of your surroundings and to make sure your doors are always locked.