Police: Man indicted on murder charge for fatal stabbing at east Columbus gentleman's club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been indicted for murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man at an east Columbus gentleman's club last year, according to police.

Police said officers were called to Columbus Confidential on Lake Club Drive in June 2021 for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers found 34-year-old Clyde Woods Jr. who appeared to be stabbed and unresponsive. He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Warren Tucker, 34, was indicted on a murder charge for Woods' death last week, according to police.

Tucker was already in jail on an unrelated charge when he was indicted, police said.