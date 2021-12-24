Police: Man charged with murder in northwest Columbus stabbing

Columbus police said Robin Sebastian stabbed Pradeep Anand with a knife during an argument.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Around 6:16 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Hedgerow Road for a reported disturbance.

Officers found 32-year-old Pradeep Anan suffering from stab wounds. Police found 32-year-old Robin Sebastian hurt nearby

Both men were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Anand was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased around 1 p.m., according to police.

Sebastian's condition was described as stable.

He was later arrested and is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

According to police, the two men knew each other and were involved in an argument. Court records say during the argument, Sebastian stabbed Anand with a knife.