Police: Man charged with indecent exposure for being 'completely naked' at Hilliard pool

Namon Joshua IV was arrested and charged with public indecency last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLIARD, Ohio — A man with a history of exposing himself was ordered to stay away from all Franklin County pools after he was accused of walking around "completely naked" at the Hilliard Family Aquatic Center last month.

According to a Hilliard Division of Police incident report, officers were called to the aquatic center on May 31 for a report of a man, identified as Namon Joshua IV, exposing himself and was walking around naked inside of the men's locker room.

“Not only was he in a shower that wasn't working, but he was fully undressed and he was standing in there for an extended period of time,” said Sgt. Justin Cramer.

An officer spoke with Joshua, who claimed he was "washing up." When the officer told him he was aware the showers were not working, Joshua said he was actually using the sink water and carrying the water in his hands to take to the shower, according to the incident report.

Witnesses told officers Joshua was "completely naked out in the open" and "seemed to be exposing himself." The witness told officers there are private stalls in the locker room where people can change privately.

Joshua was arrested and charged with public indecency.

According to police, Joshua has been charged with public indecency at least three other times in Delaware County and has been banned from several local pools.

On June 15, a judge ordered him to stay away from all Franklin County public pools.