Police: Man caught on video stealing TV from Nationwide Children's Hospital facility

Surveillance photos show a man entering the waiting room and taking the TV from the wall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for the person suspected of stealing a television from the waiting room of a Nationwide Children’s Hospital facility in Linden.

Surveillance photos shared by police show a man entering the waiting room of the Linden Primary Care Center at 1390 Cleveland Ave on February 1.

In the photos, the man is seen dismantling the TV from the wall and walking off with it.

The TV was the only thing stolen, according to police.