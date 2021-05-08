Police: Man arrested after stabbing ex-girlfriend in Buckeye Lake

Police say Bryan Mackey stabbed his ex-girlfriend and took her vehicle after the incident. Mackey is in the Licking County jail.

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — A man has been arrested for stabbing his ex-girlfriend on Friday, according to the Buckeye Lake Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Meyers Avenue for a report of a stabbing Friday afternoon.

Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds and was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

Bryan Mackey, 33, took the victim's car and drove away from the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Buckeye Lake police and the Licking County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle about a mile and a half away from the scene.

Authorities found Mackey walking around the 4000 block of Cristland Hill Road.