1 critically injured in Franklinton shooting

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Sullivant and Princeton avenues.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the leg in the Franklinton neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said an officer applied a tourniquet to help stop the victim's bleeding. The victim, who police only described as a male, was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Three suspects in a gold Chrysler PT Cruiser fled from the scene, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

