x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for man who got into Ohio State residence hall, approached girl in shower

Ohio State said a man tailgated behind students to get into Scott House Residence Hall around 12:15 p.m.
Credit: Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Division is searching for a man who got into a residence hall and approached a girl while she was taking a shower on Wednesday.

Ohio State said a man tailgated behind students to get into Scott House Residence Hall around 12:15 p.m.

The man then went into a women's restroom. A student reported that the man knocked on her shower stall door and waved for her to join him in another stall and the student left immediately.

The suspect is not a student, faculty or staff member, according to the university.

While the Ohio State police were investigating the incident, the Columbus Division of Police said he is also a suspect in other related incidents off campus.

Credit: Ohio State University

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. A warrant for burglary has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact OSUPD at 614-292-2121.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bond set at $2 million for man accused of shooting at Columbus police

Before You Leave, Check This Out