Police looking for man who got into Ohio State residence hall, approached girl in shower

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Division is searching for a man who got into a residence hall and approached a girl while she was taking a shower on Wednesday.

Ohio State said a man tailgated behind students to get into Scott House Residence Hall around 12:15 p.m.

The man then went into a women's restroom. A student reported that the man knocked on her shower stall door and waved for her to join him in another stall and the student left immediately.

The suspect is not a student, faculty or staff member, according to the university.

While the Ohio State police were investigating the incident, the Columbus Division of Police said he is also a suspect in other related incidents off campus.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. A warrant for burglary has been issued for his arrest.