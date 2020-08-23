Police looking for man accused of robbing northeast Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking a suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened earlier this month.
On Aug. 13, a man entered the Shell gas station in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue at 7:45 a.m.
Authorities say he approached the counter, lifted his hoodie to show the handle of a gun and demanded cash.
The suspect then left the gas station with the cash on a CoGO Bike Share bike and headed west on Morse Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. Tips can also be submitted through the free P3 Tips mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms.