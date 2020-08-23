x
Police looking for man accused of robbing northeast Columbus gas station

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Morse Road.
Credit: (Image Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking a suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened earlier this month.

On Aug. 13, a man entered the Shell gas station in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue at 7:45 a.m. 

Authorities say he approached the counter, lifted his hoodie to show the handle of a gun and demanded cash. 

The suspect then left the gas station with the cash on a CoGO Bike Share bike and headed west on Morse Road. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip. Tips can also be submitted through the free P3 Tips mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms.