Police looking for man accused of robbing northeast Columbus gas station

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Morse Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking a suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened earlier this month.

On Aug. 13, a man entered the Shell gas station in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue at 7:45 a.m.

Authorities say he approached the counter, lifted his hoodie to show the handle of a gun and demanded cash.

The suspect then left the gas station with the cash on a CoGO Bike Share bike and headed west on Morse Road.