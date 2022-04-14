Police: Loaded pistol found in 14-year-old's backpack at Columbus middle school

Police said they were called to Starling Middle School at 145 South Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for a report that a student brought a handgun to school.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after allegedly bringing a loaded semi-automatic pistol to school.

Arriving officers met with security staff and other school personnel. The student was being detained in the school's office with his backpack.

Police said staff from the school had received information from other students and an anonymous call about the student bragging about having the gun in his backpack at the school.

During the investigation, police said officers found a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with four live rounds in the magazine inside the student's backpack.