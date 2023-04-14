Police: Kentucky man suspected of making bomb threat to Grandview high school last month

The City of Grandview posted on Facebook saying detectives filed arrest warrants against 36-year-old Brian Gantt.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a Kentucky man who is believed to be behind a bomb threat made to Grandview Heights High School last month.

Students at the high school were evacuated on March 20 after the school received an anonymous threat that morning.

All fourth through 12th-grade students were evacuated to the Grandview Heights Library. Larson Middle School, which is located next to the high school, was a part of the evacuation.

The City of Grandview posted on Facebook saying detectives filed arrest warrants against 36-year-old Brian Gantt. He is suspected of making a threat over the phone to staff in the high school, stating a bomb was on campus and voicing aggravation toward students.

The city said Gantt has prior arrests for making terroristic threats and impersonating a police officer. He is currently believed to be in northern Kentucky.

“This incident caused great disruption to the learning environment and overall concern for the welfare of our school staff and students. Although incidents like this occur too often, I remain very impressed with the immediate transition into established emergency protocols by all involved,” said Police Chief Ryan Starns.

Anyone with information related to the threat is asked to contact Grandview Heights police at 614-488-7901.

