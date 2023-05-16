Police: Juvenile shot outside of Eakin Elementary School in west Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to Eakin Elementary School around 3:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile was shot outside of Eakin Elementary School on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert at 3:27 p.m. in the area of the school.

Police said a fight was happening outside the school, but it's unclear if shots were fired during or after the altercation. Police said the shooting is connected to the fight.

Arriving officers found a wounded male juvenile in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. Police did not say if the boy was involved in the fight or how old he is.

One person of interest is in custody.

A Columbus City Schools spokesperson said the school was preparing to dismiss students for the day when the shots were fired. Students who left the building were brought back inside and the security level was increased. Police gave the school an "all-clear" around 4:15 p.m. and students were dismissed shortly after.

10TV reached out to the district to find out if anyone in the fight involved CCS students.