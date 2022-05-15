Police ID 31-year-old man charged in fatal North Linden shooting

Police said Dallas Lowery is charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Heather Chapman.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the suspect who reportedly fatally shot a woman in North Linden in February.

Police said 31-year-old Dallas Lowery is charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Heather Chapman.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue on Feb. 22 around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 33-year-old Heather Chapman suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead at 9:22 p.m.

At the time, homicide detectives were called to the scene to begin an investigation due to suspicious circumstances.

Chapman’s death is the 16th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Lowery is currently being held in Delaware County Jail on charges from 2021.

Court records show that Lowery pleaded guilty in August to resisting arrest and spitting on a law enforcement officer.

He was sentenced in September to two years of community control sanctions.

Records show that he was arrested on April 27 for "failing to abide with community control sanctions" and a Delaware County judge ordered him to be held another 100 days in jail.