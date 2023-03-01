Police issue warrant for 31-year-old man accused of fatally shooting teenage boy in Mansfield hotel

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Department of Police has identified a 31-year-old man as the suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenage boy in a hotel on Tuesday.
Police said officers were called to the Quality Inn at 500 North Trimble Road around 10:45 a.m. Police Chief Keith Porch said a hotel employee called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside.
Officers found 16-year-old Nayshawn Lovett inside a stairwell with multiple gunshot wounds, resulting in his death, Porch said in a release.
During the investigation, detectives identified the suspected shooter as Monteles Holland, according to a release. An arrest warrant was issued for aggravated murder.
Police executed a search warrant at his residence Tuesday night, but he was not there.
Police said Holland should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him.