Police issue warrant for 31-year-old man accused of fatally shooting teenage boy in Mansfield hotel

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Department of Police has identified a 31-year-old man as the suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenage boy in a hotel on Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to the Quality Inn at 500 North Trimble Road around 10:45 a.m. Police Chief Keith Porch said a hotel employee called the police after hearing multiple gunshots inside.

Officers found 16-year-old Nayshawn Lovett inside a stairwell with multiple gunshot wounds, resulting in his death, Porch said in a release.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspected shooter as Monteles Holland, according to a release. An arrest warrant was issued for aggravated murder.

Police executed a search warrant at his residence Tuesday night, but he was not there.