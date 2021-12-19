Police investigating homicide in north Columbus

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a homicide on the city's north side.

According to police, on Saturday around 8:26 p.m., officers went to the 5100 block of Cleveland Avenue to provide assistance on an unconscious person run.

When medics arrived, they called for police after noticing the victim, who was a woman, had suffered some kind of trauma.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

Police report the incident appears to be related to some type of domestic situation. The name of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

This is the 193rd homicide of 2021 in Columbus.