x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Crime

Police investigating homicide at southeast Columbus apartment

The person has not been identified and police said they do not have information on a suspect.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Columbus police investigate a scene on Winslow Drive on March 9, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a homicide at a southeast Columbus apartment.

Police said the Columbus Division of Fire was called to the 2100 block of Winslow Drive at around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a deceased person.

When medics arrived, they found a deceased female and thought the scene was suspicious so they called for police.

Detectives determined the person's death is a homicide.

The person has not been identified and police said they do not have information on a suspect.