Police: 1 dead after shooting at north Columbus shopping center

A dispatcher for Columbus police says the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in north Columbus.

A dispatcher for Columbus police tells 10TV officers went to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue after receiving a call at 4:49 a.m.

Police taped off a section of the parking lot at the Columbus Square Shopping Center.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.