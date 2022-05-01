x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 1 dead after shooting at north Columbus shopping center

A dispatcher for Columbus police says the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Credit: 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in north Columbus.

A dispatcher for Columbus police tells 10TV officers went to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue after receiving a call at 4:49 a.m.

Police taped off a section of the parking lot at the Columbus Square Shopping Center.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

The area is across the street from a Rooster's restaurant where a deadly shooting happened on February 18. Police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Castro in connection with the death 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, who was a former classmate.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage  

   

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children rally to end gun violence