Police: 1 dead after shooting at north Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in north Columbus.
A dispatcher for Columbus police tells 10TV officers went to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue after receiving a call at 4:49 a.m.
Police taped off a section of the parking lot at the Columbus Square Shopping Center.
The victim's name has not been released.
Police have not released any information about a suspect.
There's no word on what led to the shooting.
The area is across the street from a Rooster's restaurant where a deadly shooting happened on February 18. Police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Castro in connection with the death 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, who was a former classmate.