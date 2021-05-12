Police investigating after shots fired, drug-related arrest in Hilliard

A home surveillance camera captured the shooting on Drivemore Road.

Hilliard police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired at a home Tuesday morning.

A home surveillance camera captured the shooting on Drivemore Road.

Police say a man in the home was taken into custody related to drug charges. Jay Cline was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Richland County.

But investigators said they were unable to track down the shooter. They believe this was a targeted situation and not a random shooting.