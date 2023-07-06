Police investigating after body found in heavily wooded area of Whitehall Community Park

Police said officers were told about a body found in a heavily wooded area of Whitehall Community Park on North Hamilton Road around 12:50 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police is investigating after a body was found in a park on Wednesday.

Police said officers were told about a body found in a heavily wooded area of Whitehall Community Park on North Hamilton Road around 12:50 p.m.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but police did say there was no obvious signs of trauma.

Part of the park will be closed along with the Whitehall Community Park YMCA for the rest of the day as police investigate. The YMCA will reopen on Thursday.