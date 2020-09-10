Police investigating suspicious death on the east side of Columbus

Police were called to the 400 block of Barnett Road around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in an alley on the east side of the city Thursday.

According to police, they were called to the 400 block of Barnett Road around 1:15 p.m. after a body was discovered in the area.

Officers found the body in an alley near the 3500 block of Plymouth Avenue.

The identity of the body has not been released.