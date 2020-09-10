Police investigating suspicious death on the east side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in an alley on the east side of the city Thursday.
According to police, they were called to the 400 block of Barnett Road around 1:15 p.m. after a body was discovered in the area.
Officers found the body in an alley near the 3500 block of Plymouth Avenue.
The identity of the body has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.