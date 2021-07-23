Police increasing patrols near Ohio State campus after recent armed robberies

In addition to increasing patrols, Columbus police are asking students to be extra vigilant of their surroundings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are urging Ohio State University students to be vigilant after nearly a dozen robberies near campus in the past two weeks.

Police said two students were robbed at gunpoint in an alleyway west of Summit Street and 13th Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a Neighborhood Safety Notice from the university, four males got out of a parked car approached them. One of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the students and demanded their wallets and cell phones.

This robbery is the latest in a slew of robberies off-campus in the last two weeks.

“It is very alarming that whomever these suspects are, it seems to be consistent with their description and the very concentrated area of off-campus where they are conducting these robberies that we have to get a handle on it quickly,” Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said.

Fuqua said it appears the groups of suspects are targeting a small area off-campus, which is why Columbus police are also focusing on patrols.



“We are stepping up patrols in those particular areas and we are documenting where these robberies have taken place and we are really focusing in on those areas trying to not only capture these suspects but we are also putting out a much more visible patrol presence,” Fuqua said.

Police said the biggest thing students can do is to make sure they aren't walking with earbuds in their ears and walk in groups.