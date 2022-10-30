Police in Scioto County investigating homicide after man's body found

Officers and EMTs went to the scene and found the man lying behind a shed.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police in Scioto County are investigating after a man's body was found Saturday.

According to Portsmouth Police, a call was received just after 4:50 p.m. that the victim had been found dead in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue.

The initial investigation determined the man's death was a homicide.

A coroner took the man's body to Montgomery County for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The man's name has not been released.