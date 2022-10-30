Police in Scioto County investigating homicide after man's body found

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Police in Scioto County are investigating after a man's body was found Saturday.
According to Portsmouth Police, a call was received just after 4:50 p.m. that the victim had been found dead in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue.
Officers and EMTs went to the scene and found the man lying behind a shed.
The initial investigation determined the man's death was a homicide.
A coroner took the man's body to Montgomery County for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
The man's name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Portsmouth Police at 740-354-1600.