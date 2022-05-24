Police: 1 killed in Hilltop area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop area Tuesday night.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue. The victim was found lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.
Police said investigators are recovering video from the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time and the victim's identity has not yet been released.
This investigation is ongoing.
This is the 49th homicide in Columbus in the year 2022.