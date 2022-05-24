Police: 1 killed in Hilltop area shooting

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop area Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue. The victim was found lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.

Police said investigators are recovering video from the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and the victim's identity has not yet been released.

This investigation is ongoing.