Police identify 2 suspects wanted for 2 fatal shootings in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects have been identified in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in northeast Columbus nearly two weeks ago.

Officers were called to the intersection of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road around 11 p.m. on June 3 for a reported shooting.

First responders found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Mahky was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m.

Officers then learned of a second shooting victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Road.

Once on scene, police found 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell unresponsive in a parking lot. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus police identified 15-year-old Terrell Hicks-Freeman and 16-year-old Baron Anderson as suspects in the shootings. Warrants have been issued for both of their arrests, and they both face murder charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.