Police ID woman killed in east Columbus bar shooting; teen critically injured

At least one person was detained at the scene, but police did not release information on a suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the woman who died after being shot at a bar on the city’s east side early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m.

Police said a woman and a 17-year-old girl were shot inside the pub. One of the victims, who police identified as 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:47 a.m.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman showed up at a hospital and said she had also been shot at the bar. Her condition is described as stable.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a fight broke out during a gathering at the bar. Police said someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, hitting all three victims.

Detectives are working to learn what led to the fight. At least one person was detained at the scene, but police did not say if charges have been filed.

Rhodes’ death is the 105th homicide in Columbus this year.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).