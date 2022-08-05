x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police file warrant for homicide suspect in Hilltop shooting

Police filed an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Josiah Herring on Friday.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man earlier this year.

Police filed an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Josiah Herring, who is facing a murder charge, on Friday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Whitethorne Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood for a report of shots fired on the night of Feb. 23.

Upon arrival, officers found Dameiere Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Herring's whereabouts or about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man arrested, charged with murder in Hilltop shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out