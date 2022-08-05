Police file warrant for homicide suspect in Hilltop shooting

Police filed an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Josiah Herring on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man earlier this year.

Police filed an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Josiah Herring, who is facing a murder charge, on Friday.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Whitethorne Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood for a report of shots fired on the night of Feb. 23.

Upon arrival, officers found Dameiere Thornton suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.