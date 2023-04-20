Police ID gas station clerk killed in shooting; release surveillance photos of suspect

The gas station clerk was identified as 24-year-old Saiesh Veera.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk in the Franklinton neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the Shell gas station located at 1000 West Broad St. just before 1 a.m.

Police said the clerk, later identified as 24-year-old Saiesh Veera, was shot inside the gas station. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m.

Police released photos of the gunman asking the public to help identify him.

Additional information on the motive behind the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4739 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

