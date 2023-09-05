Police file warrant for suspect accused of fatally shooting man during fight in Short North

Columbus police identified 19-year-old Quaran Boston as a suspect through witnesses. He is charged with murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police filed an arrest warrant for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a fight in the Short North last week.

On May 14, officers responded to the fight in the area of East 1st Avenue and North High Street. Police heard gunshots as they approached the area and found 21-year-old Arthur Pickens suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pickens was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m.

Columbus police identified 19-year-old Quaran Boston as a suspect through witnesses. He is charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

This is the second shooting in as many weeks in the Short North. Ten people were injured, one of them critically, after multiple gunshots were fired in the area.

On Thursday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced new safety measures to help deter violence.

Businesses in the Short North are asked to close by midnight. Ginther also signed an executive order mandating that food carts must stop operations no later than midnight. The voluntary curfews will apply on the weekends and will be in effect until further notice.

Columbus police officers will be patrolling the area and enforcing a strict curfew for those between the ages of 13 and 17.