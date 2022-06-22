Police: Fight between 2 girls led to deadly shooting outside Glenwood Community Center

Avent'tay Solomon, 15, was arrested and charged with murder and felonious assault for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fight between two teenage girls led to a deadly shooting outside of the Glenwood Community Center last week, according to police.

Columbus police held a briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into the shooting that left 24-year-old A'Tayia Nichols dead and an 18-year-old woman injured.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert showed cellphone video that captured the altercation and shooting in the community center's parking lot.

Police said 15-year-old Avent'tay Solomon tried to either pistol-whip or punch a girl who was involved in the fight. Nichols then shoved Solomon, trying to separate him from the fight.

Immediately after being pushed, police said Solomon pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd, striking Nichols and the other woman. Sgt. Albert said a man who witnessed the shooting then pulled out his gun and fired shots at and striking Solomon.

According to Detective Delbert Chapman, one of the girls in the fight was Solomon's girlfriend and the other girl was Nichols' sister. Police believe Nichols was trying to protect her sister after Solomon got involved in the fight.

Sgt. Albert said the video shows how quickly a verbal altercation can turn into a physical altercation. He said the department is seeing many of the physical altercations turn into shootings across the city, especially involving young people.

"This is important. We need to talk with your youth. They don't need to be involved with firearms. They need to leave their guns at home. Adults need to leave their guns at home. Altercations like this quickly evolve into a homicide," Sgt. Albert said.

It is not clear if the man who shot Solomon will be facing any charges. Det. Chapman said that will be discussed with prosecutors at a later time. Chapman believes the witness' actions probably helped save more lives by potentially stopping the suspect from continuing to fire into the crowd.