Police confirm person found dead in van was Columbus mosque leader; death ruled homicide

A missing person report for Mohamed Hassan Adam was filed on Thursday, after he had not been seen since Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a Columbus mosque leader reported missing on Thursday and found dead in a van Friday afternoon has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

A missing person report for Mohamed Hassan Adam was filed on Thursday, after he had not been seen since Wednesday.

The report said he did not show up to pick up his child from a daycare on Oakland Park Avenue.

Members of the Somali community found his body in a van near a wooded area off of Windsor Avenue, west of Joyce Avenue Friday afternoon, police said. He was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m.

Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Tim Becker told 10TV at the scene the body matched the description of Adam, but the coroner's office and investigators had to make an official identification and notify next of kin.

Acting Executive Director of the Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) Amina Barhumi called Adam "a beloved pillar of the Columbus Somali Muslim community."

"Our entire Ohio Muslim community has suffered a profound and tragic loss. We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the murder of this community leader, husband, and father.," Barhumi said.

CAIR-Ohio and its national headquarters also announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of who killed Adam.

"We are deeply saddened to get the information that he has been passed away," said Hassan Omar, the president of the Somali Community Association of Ohio.

Omar told 10TV at least 70 people were out looking for Adam across the city since he was reported missing.

"We're going to work with them (police) and Crime Stoppers to make sure those people who committed the crime be brought to justice. Our condolences go out to the family," Omar said.

Omar also said Adam provided guidance and leadership for the Somali youth in Columbus.

Adam's cause of death is under investigation.

His death is the 198th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.