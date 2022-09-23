Police: 3 men charged with murder in fatal Linden shooting

Police are searching for three men who have been charged with murder in the death of Mario Copeland on Sept. 23.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has charged three men with murder in the fatal shooting of a man last month in the Linden area.

According to police, there are warrants out for the arrest of 31-year-old Rayshawn Rogers, 34-year-old Christian Capers and 35-year-old Damon Capers in the death of 38-year-old Mario Copeland.

Copeland was found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East Hudson Street on Sept. 23.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died a short time later. His death is the 102nd homicide in Columbus this year.

Police said Copeland was standing in an alley south of East Hudson Street when he was confronted by a group of males. One of the males pulled out a handgun and shot Copeland multiple times. The group then fled the scene.

According to police, family and friends of Copeland believe he sold narcotics to Lithasha Streeter, which caused her death by overdose. Streeter is a possible relative of Rogers.

Police are asking anyone who was present at the overdose incident involving Streeter to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730.

Additionally, police are asking people to help identify three persons of interest that detectives would like to interview in Copeland’s death.