Police: Child, adult injured in Columbus shooting

Police said the suspect is in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child and an adult were injured in a shooting on Friday, according to Columbus police.

Police dispatchers said they first received reports of shots fired in the area of Maize Road and Morse Road around 1:45 p.m.

A while later, two people were found shot in the area of Linwood Avenue and East Livingston Avenue, which is about 10 miles from the first report of shots fired.

One was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. The adult was also hospitalized. Police said both are in stable condition.