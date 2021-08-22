Police: Carjacking, sexual assault reported near Ohio State campus

Police believe the two crimes are not related and suspect information is limited.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after two incidents were reported off-campus late Saturday and early Sunday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the incidents happened after 11 p.m. and just before 3 a.m.

The first was a robbery and carjacking in the area of Indianola and East Woodruff avenues.

Police said two Ohio State students were standing in a parking lot when a white SUV approached them. Multiple suspects got out of the vehicle, showed firearms and demanded valuables.

The students told the suspects the only valuables they had were inside their vehicle.

One of the suspects then got into the victim's running car and stole it. The other suspects then left the area in the SUV.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The stolen vehicle was described as a 2008 black Nissan Altima with a New York state license plate.

The second incident was a separate crime that happened off-campus in the area of Tuller Street and Lane Avenue.

An Ohio State student told police they were walking when two men approached them.

According to police, the men knocked the student to the ground and stole their property. The student told police the men sexually assaulted them before leaving the area.

The student was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police believe the two crimes are not related and suspect information is limited.