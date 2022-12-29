Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting outside Putter's Pub

Rashaun Thorpe, 29, is charged with murder in the Dec. 17 shooting death of 26-year-old Talando Whitmore outside Putter's Pub in Reynoldsburg.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man suspected in a deadly shooting outside a Reynoldsburg bar earlier this month was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Rashaun Thorpe, 29, is accused in the Dec. 17 shooting death of 26-year-old Talando Whitmore outside Putter's Pub, located at 6014 E. Livingston Ave.

Whitmore and another man, identified in court records as Kennieyl Rice, were both involved in a fight inside the bar prior to Whitmore being shot. Everyone was ushered outside the bar by security where a separate shooting first occurred.

Whitmore and Rice were seen running to their car before approaching a third man in the middle of the parking lot. Records say Rice fired multiple shots at that man, striking him in the leg.

The shooting victim then retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and returned fire. He was then driven to Mount Carmel East.

After the initial shooting, court records state Thorpe was then seen on surveillance video firing three shots in the area where police found Whitmore's body.

Thorpe was arraigned on the murder charge in court on Thursday and is being held on a $1 million bond.