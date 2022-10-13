x
Police arrest suspect charged with murder in east Columbus shooting from July

Court records say Keith Coleman Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder for the death of Henry Moore Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect charged in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in east Columbus earlier this year was arrested on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Sterling Lane just after midnight on July 3 for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Henry Moore Jr. at the scene with a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died a short time later.

During an investigation, court records say detectives identified 25-year-old Keith Coleman Jr. as the suspected shooter. He was charged with aggravated murder last month.

Police and members of the Columbus SWAT Team arrested Coleman around 3 p.m. on South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood.

