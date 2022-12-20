Police arrest man mistakenly set free from Franklin County jail, charged in fatal Columbus gas station shooting

Police arrested David Johnson III on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who was mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail and charged in a fatal gas station shooting last week has been arrested.

According to a release from Columbus police, David Johnson III was arrested on Monday.

Johnson is charged in three deaths, including last week's shooting at a west Columbus gas station.

Andrew Combs, 21, was shot during an attempted robbery at the Sunoco gas station located at 2725 West Broad Street and died an hour later at a hospital.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say detectives were able to identify Johnson and 18-year-old Caiden Allen through surveillance video as two of the suspects involved in the shooting. Both have been charged with murder. Police are working to identify a third suspect.

Despite facing charges in two other previous deaths, Johnson was set free from the Jackson Pike Franklin County Correction Center on Nov. 29 due to a "human error," according to a Franklin County judge. The Sunoco shooting happened two weeks later.

In April 2021, Columbus police said Johnson got into a fight inside a house and shot and killed a man.

Judge Jaiza Paige presided over the case. She set a bond, which Johnson paid and was placed on house arrest.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Johnson's 1-year-old son was found unresponsive inside his residence while he was sleeping. Court documents say officers found large amounts of fentanyl, meth and cocaine in the house. Johnson also admitted to selling and possessing the drugs, according to the court documents.

The Franklin County Coroner ruled the baby died from a drug overdose and Johnson was charged with involuntary manslaughter.