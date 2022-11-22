Police arrest man accused of firing shotgun at officers in Hilltop

Lamar Blue is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing a shotgun at two Columbus police officers earlier this month is in jail.

Two officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood on Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired.

Body camera footage shows a man, later identified as Lamar Blue, approaching the officers.

When one of the officers asked him to take his hand out of his pocket, police say Blue pulled a shotgun out from behind his body and fired it toward the officers.

One of the officers shot Blue, who ran away and was later found nearby.

Officers gave Blue medical attention before he was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Blue was in the hospital for several days before he was let out and taken into custody.

He is charged with two counts of felonious assault.