Police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station

Tyyuan Sullivan, 19, was arrested in the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane, off of Chatterton Road, in east Columbus on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station in October.

Sullivan was charged with three counts of felonious assault stemming the Oct. 30 shooting that killed 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky.

Officers were called to the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue on a report of gunshots being fired in the area.

Columbus police discovered that Sobnosky was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The three people who brought him to the hospital told police that the shooting happened at the gas station.

Franklin County Municipal Court records say Sullivan was seen on surveillance video exiting the store with a woman and getting into a black vehicle. As the vehicle was pulling away, Sullivan was seen reaching out the passenger window and firing shots at a group of people leaving Sheetz. No one was hit by the gunfire, records say.

Sullivan is the second person who was arrested in the shooting.

Keimariyon Ross, 18, turned himself in last month and has been charged with murder.

Sullivan is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.