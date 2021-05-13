Police announce charges against 9 suspects in 'ChittFest' vandalism

It was estimated 1,000 people attended the party near the Ohio State University campus where seven cars were flipped over.

The Columbus Division of Police has charged nine people in connection with the vandalism during a block party last month near Ohio State.

Police said nearly 1,000 people attended "Chittfest," a large party that is typically held every year after the school's spring game on Chittenden Avenue between North High Street and Summit Street.

During the party, police said there were seven vehicles that were flipped over and other damage was done to the area.

On Thursday, police said they have charged seven people with Riot and related offense and two others with Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Damaging.